La Poste
La Poste Salaries

La Poste's salary ranges from $24,189 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in France at the low-end to $152,223 for a Software Engineering Manager in Spain at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of La Poste. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Operations
$59.3K
Data Scientist
$64.9K
Product Designer
$68.4K
Project Manager
$24.2K
Recruiter
$76.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$51.9K
Software Engineer
$65.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$152K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at La Poste is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $152,223. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at La Poste is $65,061.

Other Resources