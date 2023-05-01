← Company Directory
La Petite Bretonne
Top Insights
    • About

    La Petite Bretonne Inc. is a Quebec-based manufacturing company that produces viennoiserie specialties such as Micro Croissants®, mini-choco, chocolatines, madeleines, molasses cookies, and brioches. They sell their products at competitive prices and distribute them through a network of retailers, including major grocery chains, small retailers, convenience stores, and specialty shops. They also supply some public and private institutions. The company operates in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

    petitebretonne.com
    Website
    1964
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources