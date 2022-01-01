← Company Directory
Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry Salaries

Korn Ferry's salary ranges from $7,648 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Philippines at the low-end to $248,750 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Korn Ferry. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Management Consultant
Median $172K
Recruiter
Median $105K
Product Manager
Median $170K

Business Analyst
$7.6K
Data Scientist
$249K
Human Resources
$62.8K
Marketing
$105K
Project Manager
$131K
Sales
$133K
Software Engineer
$193K
Solution Architect
$69.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Korn Ferry is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $248,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Korn Ferry is $130,650.

Other Resources