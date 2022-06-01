We are Körber – an international technology group with about 10,000 employees, more than 100 locations worldwide and a common goal: We turn entrepreneurial thinking into customer success and shape technological change. In the Business Area Pharma we deliver the difference along the entire pharmaceutical value chain by offering a unique portfolio of integrated solutions. Based on in-depth experience, we understand the challenges in pharmaceutical processes and regulation that our customers face day to day, from the beginning to the end of their production. • ConsultingAs the personal partner and pharma technology expert, Körber delivers industry leading consultancy supporting you from requirement analysis to project implementation.• InspectionWith world leading high-performance inspection machines, semi-automatic and laboratory equipment and inspection applications, Körber offers an unrivaled level of quality for customized inspection solutions.• HandlingWith complete handling systems for pharmaceutical and medical products, Körber delivers automated, flexible and secure product transport and tray systems.• Track & Trace As the partner for integrated Track & Trace solutions from level 1 to level 5, Körber delivers the difference through coding, serialization and aggregation to data management all from one source.• Packaging machinesAs a leading supplier of primary and secondary pharmaceutical packaging machines, Körber delivers the difference by maximizing the OEE of your lines and providing flexibility to address future market requirements.• SoftwareWith our world leading PAS-X Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and software solutions, Körber delivers the difference by unlocking the potential of pharmaceutical and biotech value chains.• Packaging materialsAs the specialist in pharmaceutical cardboard packaging, Körber delivers innovative and high-quality packaging solutions that make the difference.