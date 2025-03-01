Software Engineer compensation in United States at Kohl's ranges from $85.7K per year for Associate Software Engineer to $217K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $122K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kohl's's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$85.7K
$83.3K
$0
$2.4K
Software Engineer
$117K
$109K
$0
$7.1K
Senior Software Engineer
$168K
$158K
$0
$10.1K
Staff Software Engineer
$217K
$196K
$10K
$11K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
