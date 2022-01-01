← Company Directory
KKR & Co
Claim Your Company

KKR & Co Salaries

KKR & Co's salary ranges from $63,158 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $348,250 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of KKR & Co. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Business Analyst
Median $110K
Product Manager
Median $180K
Accountant
$109K

Administrative Assistant
$101K
Business Development
$111K
Human Resources
$103K
Information Technologist (IT)
$86.4K
Investment Banker
$206K
Management Consultant
$114K
Software Engineer
$63.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$348K
Venture Capitalist
$226K

Analyst

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at KKR & Co is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $348,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KKR & Co is $110,275.

