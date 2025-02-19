← Company Directory
KKR & Co
KKR & Co Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at KKR & Co totals $180K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for KKR & Co's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025

Median Package
KKR & Co
Sr. Product Owner
Goodlettsville, TN
Total per year
$180K
Level
-
Base
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$10K
Bonus
$30K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at KKR & Co?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at KKR & Co in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $296,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KKR & Co for the Product Manager role in United States is $210,000.

