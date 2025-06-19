Software Engineer compensation in India at KeepTruckin ranges from ₹2.85M per year for L3 to ₹7.94M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹6.28M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for KeepTruckin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹2.85M
₹2.15M
₹695K
₹0
L4
₹4.93M
₹3.78M
₹1.09M
₹51.6K
L5
₹7.94M
₹5.13M
₹2.8M
₹0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
