Kajabi
Kajabi Salaries

Kajabi's salary ranges from $65,252 in total compensation per year for a UX Researcher in Australia at the low-end to $481,953 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kajabi. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $170K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Human Resources
$181K
Marketing
$80.4K
Product Manager
$129K
Program Manager
$304K
Software Engineering Manager
$482K
Technical Program Manager
$249K
UX Researcher
$65.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kajabi is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $481,953. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kajabi is $175,650.

