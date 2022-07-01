KaiOS Technologies is the company behind KaiOS, the world’s leading operating system for smart feature phones. Nominated by TIME magazine as one of the Best Inventions in the Social Good category, KaiOS brings connectivity and apps to affordable devices. One of this year’s 50 most innovative companies according to FastCompany, KaiOS Technologies is based in Hong Kong and has offices in China, India, France, and the US. Over 200 people worldwide work for KaiOS so that more people can access the internet.