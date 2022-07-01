← Company Directory
KaiOS Technologies
KaiOS Technologies Salaries

KaiOS Technologies's median salary is $59,614 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of KaiOS Technologies. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
$59.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at KaiOS Technologies is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $59,614. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KaiOS Technologies is $59,614.

