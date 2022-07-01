← Company Directory
Jobcase
Jobcase Salaries

Jobcase's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $185,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jobcase. Last updated: 5/4/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $150K
Product Manager
Median $185K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $185K

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Obviously I started looking for new jobs right away, but have any of you guys actually had good experiences wi...

57 54
Business Analyst
$133K
Data Analyst
$126K
Product Designer
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Jobcase is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $185,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jobcase is $141,581.

