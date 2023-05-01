JLD-Lague Group is a leading John Deere dealer with 16 stores across Montreal, Estrie, Laval, Laurentides, Saguenay, St-Pascal, St-Anaclet, and Ontario. They specialize in selling agricultural, commercial, residential, snow removal, and construction equipment. The company is expanding and attributes its success to the loyalty and hard work of its employees and the high quality of its products. Their mission is to demonstrate integrity with customers, suppliers, and employees, and they value involvement, self-investment, and respect.