← Company Directory
JLD-Lague
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about JLD-Lague that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    JLD-Lague Group is a leading John Deere dealer with 16 stores across Montreal, Estrie, Laval, Laurentides, Saguenay, St-Pascal, St-Anaclet, and Ontario. They specialize in selling agricultural, commercial, residential, snow removal, and construction equipment. The company is expanding and attributes its success to the loyalty and hard work of its employees and the high quality of its products. Their mission is to demonstrate integrity with customers, suppliers, and employees, and they value involvement, self-investment, and respect.

    https://jldlague.com
    Website
    1972
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for JLD-Lague

    Related Companies

    • Dropbox
    • Facebook
    • Intuit
    • Tesla
    • DoorDash
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources