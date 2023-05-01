← Company Directory
Iveric Bio
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Iveric Bio that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    IVERIC bio is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing treatments for retinal diseases, particularly age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases. The company has several drugs in various stages of clinical trials, including Zimura for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration, and STAR or OPH2005 for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis type 10 and autosomal recessive stargardt disease. The company also has several discovery and research programs for various retinal diseases.

    https://ivericbio.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    133
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Iveric Bio

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • Lyft
    • Amazon
    • Facebook
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources