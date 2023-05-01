IVERIC bio is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing treatments for retinal diseases, particularly age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases. The company has several drugs in various stages of clinical trials, including Zimura for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration, and STAR or OPH2005 for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis type 10 and autosomal recessive stargardt disease. The company also has several discovery and research programs for various retinal diseases.