Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a Canadian company that explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. Its projects include the Platreef, Kipushi, and Kamoa-Kakula projects, and it holds a 100% interest in the Western Foreland exploration project. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd. and was formerly known as Ivanplats Limited. It was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.