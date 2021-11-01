← Company Directory
ITRI
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ITRI Salaries

ITRI's salary ranges from $29,987 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $40,180 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ITRI. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $30K
Data Scientist
$40.2K
Mechanical Engineer
$35.1K
Technical Program Manager
$32.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ITRI is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $40,180. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ITRI is $33,651.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ITRI

Related Companies

  • Mighty Buildings
  • SkillStorm
  • Worksoft
  • HBC Digital
  • Autonomous
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources