ITRI Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at ITRI totals NT$764K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ITRI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
ITRI
Software Engineer
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$764K
Level
L2
Base
NT$764K
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at ITRI?

NT$5.01M

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ITRI in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,341,853. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ITRI for the Software Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$746,702.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ITRI

