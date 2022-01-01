← Company Directory
IronNet
IronNet Salaries

IronNet's salary ranges from $135,675 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $227,855 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IronNet. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Customer Service
$136K
Product Manager
$228K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$211K

Software Engineer
Median $143K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IronNet is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $227,855. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IronNet is $177,070.

