Ironhack
    Ironhack is a Global Tech School ranked top 2 worldwide. Our mission is to help people transform their careers and join a thriving community of tech professionals that love what they do.We do this through Intensive courses & bootcamps in Web Development, UX/UI Design, Data Analytics & Cybersecurity, as well as Career Week aimed at helping our students to be prepared to look for a job after the course.We are present in 8 countries and have campuses in 9 locations - Madrid, Barcelona, Miami, Paris, Mexico City, Berlin, Amsterdam, Sao Paulo and Lisbon.  Ironhack Key Facts:+6,500 alumni (Ironhackers)+ 60 nationalities+ 500 Partners+ 600 student testimonials

    ironhack.com
    2013
    480
    $50M-$100M
