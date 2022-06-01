← Company Directory
Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes Salaries

Invitation Homes's salary ranges from $92,100 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $192,960 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Invitation Homes. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $117K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$92.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$193K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Invitation Homes is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $192,960. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Invitation Homes is $116,750.

