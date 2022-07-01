Invenco is a global provider of secure payment processing and customer engagement solutions for the retail fuel and convenience markets. Invenco's range of products include outdoor payment terminals and cloud-based software services. Invenco continues to build on its legacy of ground-up engineering in security and rugged automation to deliver robust technology solutions to petroleum and other retail segments. Invenco works through its network of partners to deliver geographically optimized versions of its products around the world. Headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, Invenco also operates offices in the USA, Malaysia,and UK.