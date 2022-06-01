← Company Directory
Intersection
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Intersection Salaries

Intersection's salary ranges from $55,275 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $159,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Intersection. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $159K
Marketing Operations
$55.3K
Product Manager
$102K
Technical Program Manager
$141K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Intersection is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $159,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intersection is $121,593.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Intersection

Related Companies

  • BEN
  • Mozilla
  • Magic Leap
  • Collective Health
  • Avvo
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources