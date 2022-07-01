International Bridge develops a breadth of innovative international and domestic solutions that offer small, medium and enterprise ecommerce shippers the lowest costs, fastest delivery and best consumer experience. Unlike other providers, we deliver both software and customized transportation services to meet your specific needs.As a USPS preferred partner and a Postal Qualified Wholesaler (PQW), International Bridge offers extremely competitive shipping rates for both Domestic and International services to all customer, regardless of volume.Our solutions:blue Print&Ship:blue™ offers a web-based Print & Ship software and a shipping API, which provides a full solution for SMB retailers who want great rates, multiple carrier options & instant label printing. Designed with the small and medium sized business in mind, the blue™ online platform provides an intuitive, online customer experience, with extended functions like price shopping, single or batch label printing, and marketplace order management.If you are looking for a way to maximise savings and speed up your orders processing, register at blue.myib.comTo review our API documentation, please visit: https://docs.myibservices.com/Non-Continental & Zone Skip: We connect clients with their consumers in traditionally difficult to reach locations through our small-parcel delivery solutions that serve Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. Our solutions provide 2-5 business day delivery with 25-50% savings over major carriers when including their typical accessorial and fuel surcharges. Also, your 6-8 zone times could be reduced using our zone skipping solution.PQW: We are proud to partner with the USPS as a Postal Qualified wholesaler. For our higher parcel volume customers, we pick up your packages, sort, scan and distribute from the IB warehouses located around the country.China: With 20 years of expertise, we take the time and complexity out of international shipping to and from China.