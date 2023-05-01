← Company Directory
Intellia Therapeutics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Intellia Therapeutics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Intellia Therapeutics is a genome editing company focused on developing therapeutics for various diseases. Its in vivo programs include treatments for transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as liver-focused programs for hemophilia and other disorders. Its ex vivo pipeline includes treatments for acute myeloid leukemia and engineered cell therapies for oncological and autoimmune disorders. The company also offers tools for genome editing. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis, Regeneron, Ospedale San Raffaele, and SparingVision SAS. Intellia Therapeutics was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

    http://intelliatx.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    485
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Intellia Therapeutics

    Related Companies

    • Netflix
    • Spotify
    • Dropbox
    • PayPal
    • Microsoft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources