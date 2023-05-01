Intellia Therapeutics is a genome editing company focused on developing therapeutics for various diseases. Its in vivo programs include treatments for transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as liver-focused programs for hemophilia and other disorders. Its ex vivo pipeline includes treatments for acute myeloid leukemia and engineered cell therapies for oncological and autoimmune disorders. The company also offers tools for genome editing. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis, Regeneron, Ospedale San Raffaele, and SparingVision SAS. Intellia Therapeutics was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.