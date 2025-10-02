Company Directory
Infor Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Hyderabad Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area at Infor ranges from ₹667K per year for Associate Software Engineer to ₹1.69M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area package totals ₹1.21M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Infor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹667K
₹667K
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.94M
₹1.91M
₹0
₹25.4K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.69M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹0
Team Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
What are the career levels at Infor?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Infor in Greater Hyderabad Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,068,031. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infor for the Software Engineer role in Greater Hyderabad Area is ₹1,207,534.

Other Resources