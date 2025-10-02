Software Engineer compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area at Infor ranges from ₹667K per year for Associate Software Engineer to ₹1.69M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area package totals ₹1.21M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Infor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹667K
₹667K
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.94M
₹1.91M
₹0
₹25.4K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.69M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹0
Team Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
