← Company Directory
Infor
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Infor Salaries

Infor's salary ranges from $11,753 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in Philippines at the low-end to $306,000 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Infor. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $98.2K
Senior Software Engineer $123K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Product Manager
Median $135K
Solution Architect
Median $145K
Data Scientist
Median $145K
Product Designer
Median $76.8K
Business Analyst
$41.6K
Data Science Manager
$83.1K
Human Resources
$306K
Information Technologist (IT)
$129K
Management Consultant
$11.8K
Project Manager
$52.8K
Recruiter
$194K
Sales Engineer
$95.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$29.7K
Technical Program Manager
$74.6K
Technical Writer
$68.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Infor is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $306,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infor is $95,475.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Infor

Related Companies

  • CoreLogic
  • Enthought
  • Intrado
  • CentralSquare Technologies
  • FiveBy Solutions
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources