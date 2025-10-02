Company Directory
Info Edge
Info Edge Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Delhi Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Delhi Area at Info Edge ranges from ₹1.8M per year for Senior Software Engineer to ₹4.88M per year for Tech Lead/Team Lead. The median yearly compensation in Greater Delhi Area package totals ₹2.01M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Info Edge's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.8M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹116K
Lead Engineer
₹2.06M
₹1.97M
₹0
₹89.8K
Tech Lead/Team Lead
₹4.88M
₹4.09M
₹509K
₹281K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

What are the career levels at Info Edge?

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

FAQ

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en Software Engineer på Info Edge in Greater Delhi Area ligger på en årlig total ersättning på ₹4,877,530. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Info Edge för Software Engineer rollen in Greater Delhi Area är ₹2,065,751.

