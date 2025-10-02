Software Engineer compensation in Greater Delhi Area at Info Edge ranges from ₹1.8M per year for Senior Software Engineer to ₹4.88M per year for Tech Lead/Team Lead. The median yearly compensation in Greater Delhi Area package totals ₹2.01M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Info Edge's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.8M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹116K
Lead Engineer
₹2.06M
₹1.97M
₹0
₹89.8K
Tech Lead/Team Lead
₹4.88M
₹4.09M
₹509K
₹281K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
