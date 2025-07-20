Company Directory
Incorta
Incorta Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Egypt package at Incorta totals EGP 1.8M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Incorta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Median Package
Incorta
Software Engineer
Cairo, QH, Egypt
Total per year
EGP 1.8M
Level
L3
Base
EGP 1.8M
Stock (/yr)
EGP 0
Bonus
EGP 0
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Incorta?

EGP 7.98M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Incorta in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 5,902,233. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Incorta for the Software Engineer role in Egypt is EGP 1,496,130.

