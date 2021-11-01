Company Directory
Contrast Security
Contrast Security Salaries

Contrast Security's salary ranges from $58,040 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $203,975 for a Customer Service at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Contrast Security. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Product Designer
Median $165K
Customer Service
$204K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$116K

Software Engineer
$58K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Contrast Security is Customer Service at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $203,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Contrast Security is $140,288.

