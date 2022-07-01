← Company Directory
Zilliant
Zilliant Salaries

Zilliant's salary ranges from $98,980 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $165,051 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zilliant. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Business Analyst
$99K
Software Engineer
$165K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zilliant is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,051. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zilliant is $132,015.

