Inbox Health is a healthcare company that automates patient billing and payments, improving patient engagement and support. They provide clear medical bills, choice of payment methods and communication channels, and fast support through phone and live chat. Billing companies report a 60% increase in collection speeds in the first 60 days. Inbox Health serves over 2,000 healthcare practices and over 2 million patients, and was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.