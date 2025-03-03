← Company Directory
HYPERCONNECT
HYPERCONNECT Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Korea, South package at HYPERCONNECT totals ₩71.6M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HYPERCONNECT's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
HYPERCONNECT
Software Engineer
Seoul, KG, Korea, South
Total per year
₩71.6M
Level
P2
Base
₩71.6M
Stock (/yr)
₩0
Bonus
₩0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at HYPERCONNECT?

₩224.2M

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at HYPERCONNECT in Korea, South sits at a yearly total compensation of ₩143,104,040. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HYPERCONNECT for the Software Engineer role in Korea, South is ₩68,477,556.

Other Resources