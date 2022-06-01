← Company Directory
Huitt-Zollars
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Huitt-Zollars that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Huitt-Zollars is a full-service multi-discipline design firm with extensive expertise in planning, program management, and construction management. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices throughout the U.S., we're ranked among the nation’s top design firms by Architectural Record and Engineering News-Record.And after 40 years of ADVANCEDESIGN, we're just getting started. For information about what we can do for you, visit our website at www.huitt-zollars.com or call 214-871-3311. Mission“Our commitment is to understand the needs of our clients and to meet those needs by delivering professional services with the highest level of quality and integrity.”

    huitt-zollars.com
    Website
    1975
    Year Founded
    690
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Huitt-Zollars

    Related Companies

    • InvestCloud
    • MedeAnalytics
    • Unbabel
    • Mindlance
    • ValueMomentum
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources