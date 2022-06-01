← Company Directory
Huitt-Zollars
Huitt-Zollars Salaries

Huitt-Zollars's median salary is $69,899 for a Civil Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Huitt-Zollars. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Civil Engineer
$69.9K
The highest paying role reported at Huitt-Zollars is Civil Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $69,899. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Huitt-Zollars is $69,899.

