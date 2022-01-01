← Company Directory
Hudson River Trading
Hudson River Trading Salaries

Hudson River Trading's salary ranges from $95,520 in total compensation per year for a Sales Engineer at the low-end to $531,550 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hudson River Trading. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $359K
L2 $651K
L3 $532K

Production Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L1 $511K
L2 $407K
Accountant
$151K

Hardware Engineer
$299K
Human Resources
$124K
Information Technologist (IT)
$154K
Investment Banker
$249K
Recruiter
$189K
Sales Engineer
$95.5K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Hudson River Trading, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hudson River Trading is Software Engineer at the L3 level with a yearly total compensation of $531,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hudson River Trading is $273,625.

Other Resources