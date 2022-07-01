← Company Directory
RoundGlass
RoundGlass Salaries

RoundGlass's salary ranges from $42,127 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $542,700 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RoundGlass. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Designer
$543K
Software Engineer
$42.1K
The highest paying role reported at RoundGlass is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $542,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RoundGlass is $292,414.

