Hive
Hive Salaries

Hive's salary ranges from $23,219 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist in Germany at the low-end to $398,000 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hive. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
L3 $155K
L4 $214K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
$275K
Project Manager
$398K
Venture Capitalist
$23.2K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Hive, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hive is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $398,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hive is $213,841.

