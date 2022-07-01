← Company Directory
Inductive Automation
Inductive Automation Salaries

Inductive Automation's salary ranges from $160,800 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager at the low-end to $175,875 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Inductive Automation. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
$176K
Software Engineering Manager
$161K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Inductive Automation is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Inductive Automation is $168,338.

