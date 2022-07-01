Company Directory
Seegrid
Seegrid Salaries

Seegrid's salary ranges from $145,725 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $176,939 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Seegrid. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $157K
Product Designer
$146K
Software Engineering Manager
$177K

Technical Program Manager
$165K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Seegrid is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $176,939. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Seegrid is $161,085.

