Hive is the leading provider of cloud-based enterprise AI solutions to power the next wave of intelligent automation. The company offers a portfolio of best-in-class deep learning models, built with consensus-validated training data sourced and annotated by a distributed workforce of more than 2 million registered contributors. Hive's APIs enable use cases including automated content moderation, contextual advertising, advertising and sponsorship measurement, document parsing, and more. Hive processes billions of API requests per month for many of the world’s largest and most innovative companies. Hive has raised over $120M in capital from leading investors, including General Catalyst, 8VC, Glynn Capital, Jericho Capital, Bain & Company, Visa Ventures, and others. In April 2021, Hive announced a $50M Series D at a $2B valuation. The San Francisco-based company has 175+ full-time employees globally, in addition to a distributed workforce of more than 2 million global contributors that supports data labeling operations. For more information, visit thehive.ai.