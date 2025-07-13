Software Engineer compensation in India at HighRadius ranges from ₹661K per year for Associate Software Engineer 1 to ₹929K per year for Software Engineer 1. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹964K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for HighRadius's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer 1
₹661K
₹661K
₹0
₹0
Associate Software Engineer 2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer 1
₹929K
₹879K
₹0
₹49.3K
Software Engineer 2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
