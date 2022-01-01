← Company Directory
Hexagon AB
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Hexagon AB Salaries

Hexagon AB's salary ranges from $13,030 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in India at the low-end to $153,000 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hexagon AB. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $18.7K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
$75.4K
Data Analyst
$73.2K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Geological Engineer
$73.3K
Management Consultant
$20.7K
Marketing
$153K
Mechanical Engineer
$88.6K
Product Manager
$92.2K
Sales Engineer
$86.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$65.5K
Solution Architect
$124K
Technical Writer
$13K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hexagon AB is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $153,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hexagon AB is $74,335.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Hexagon AB

Related Companies

  • NCR
  • WEX
  • Clearwater Analytics
  • Mitek Systems
  • EPAM Systems
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources