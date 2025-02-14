Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Greenlight ranges from ₹4.9M per year for L3 to ₹10.4M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹7.24M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Greenlight's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- L2 Software Engineer 1 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- L3 Software Engineer 2 ₹4.9M ₹3.49M ₹1.18M ₹233K L4 Senior Software Engineer ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 4 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Greenlight, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Greenlight ?

