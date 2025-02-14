← Company Directory
Greenlight
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Greenlight Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Greenlight ranges from ₹4.9M per year for L3 to ₹10.4M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹7.24M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Greenlight's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/14/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
Software Engineer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
Software Engineer 2
₹4.9M
₹3.49M
₹1.18M
₹233K
L4
Senior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹13.65M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Greenlight, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Greenlight in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹13,477,554. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Greenlight for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹6,546,459.

Other Resources