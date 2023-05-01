← Company Directory
Green Rabbit
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Green Rabbit that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Green Rabbit is a cold chain logistics provider that specializes in the fulfillment and delivery of perishable goods and groceries. Their proprietary technology automates and manages the entire supply chain process, ensuring that heat-sensitive items are delivered fresh, cost-effectively, and in an environmentally conscious manner. They are trusted by six of the ten largest retailers in the U.S. and four of the ten largest global food and beverage manufacturers. Green Rabbit is headquartered in Braintree, MA and backed by Guidepost Growth Equity.

    greenrabbit.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Green Rabbit

    Related Companies

    • Airbnb
    • Stripe
    • Amazon
    • PayPal
    • Facebook
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources