Green Rabbit is a cold chain logistics provider that specializes in the fulfillment and delivery of perishable goods and groceries. Their proprietary technology automates and manages the entire supply chain process, ensuring that heat-sensitive items are delivered fresh, cost-effectively, and in an environmentally conscious manner. They are trusted by six of the ten largest retailers in the U.S. and four of the ten largest global food and beverage manufacturers. Green Rabbit is headquartered in Braintree, MA and backed by Guidepost Growth Equity.