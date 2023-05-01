GFA International is an engineering consulting company that offers a range of services including environmental consulting, geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, inspections, code compliance, and industrial hygiene and health & safety services. They have a solid reputation for safe work, superior service, trustworthy business practices, and strict attention to detail. Their goal is to provide cost-effective and efficient services to ensure the standard of performance of their industry. Their professional staff is highly experienced and technically skilled, and their management team is readily available at any time.