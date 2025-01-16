← Company Directory
Funnel
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Funnel Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Sweden at Funnel ranges from SEK 582K to SEK 813K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Funnel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 631K - SEK 764K
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 582KSEK 631KSEK 764KSEK 813K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Software Engineer submissions at Funnel to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SEK 326K+ (sometimes SEK 3.26M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Funnel?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Funnel in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 813,438. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Funnel for the Software Engineer role in Sweden is SEK 582,029.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Funnel

Related Companies

  • InMobi
  • Syncron
  • Cashfree
  • Sidecar
  • Accedo
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources