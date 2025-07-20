Company Directory
Fortech
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Fortech Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Romania package at Fortech totals RON 58.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fortech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
Fortech
Software Engineer
Cluj-Napoca, CJ, Romania
Total per year
RON 58.2K
Level
Junior
Base
RON 58.2K
Stock (/yr)
RON 0
Bonus
RON 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Fortech?

RON 731K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RON 137K+ (sometimes RON 1.37M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Fortech in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 1,737,108. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fortech for the Software Engineer role in Romania is RON 58,182.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fortech

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Airbnb
  • Square
  • Lyft
  • Stripe
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources