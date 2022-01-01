Company Directory
Formidable
Formidable Salaries

Formidable's salary ranges from $104,475 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in United States at the low-end to $150,000 for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Formidable. Last updated: 7/11/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $150K
Product Designer
$129K
Recruiter
$104K
Software Engineering Manager
$127K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Formidable is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $150,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Formidable is $128,067.

Other Resources