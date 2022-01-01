← Company Directory
1010data
1010data Salaries

1010data's salary ranges from $105,023 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $263,160 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 1010data. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Business Analyst
$105K
Data Scientist
$114K
Software Engineer
Median $125K

Software Engineering Manager
$263K
Solution Architect
$132K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 1010data is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $263,160. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1010data is $125,000.

