Foresight Sports
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Foresight Sports Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Romania at Foresight Sports ranges from RON 372K to RON 508K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Foresight Sports's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 398K - RON 481K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 372KRON 398KRON 481KRON 508K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Foresight Sports?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Foresight Sports in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 507,593. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Foresight Sports for the Software Engineer role in Romania is RON 371,943.

